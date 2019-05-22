Rising football star fatally shot during dispute about video game, mother says

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The mother of a 17-year-old rising football star told Local 10 News her son was shot to death during an argument with a childhood friend about a video game.

Joshua Ancrum was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon at a home on Northwest 207th Street in Miami Gardens.

Lisa Alvarez said Ancrum was at a childhood friend's house when an argument about a video game led to the shooting. Ancrum was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

"What mother wants to bury their son," Alvarez said. "It's supposed to be the other way around."

Miami Gardens police Officer Carolyn Frazer said a 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting. He faces a charge of aggravated manslaughter.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

