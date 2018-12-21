Road rage incident broken up by Miami-Dade police

MIAMI - Video sent by a Local 10 viewer shows two men fighting in Southwest Miami-Dade in an apparent case of road rage, with Miami-Dade officers rushing to the scene to break it up.

But one man in uniform seen in the video isn’t a street cop. He’s the top cop: Miami-Dade police director Juan Perez.

“No matter what level of command you have – you’re still an officer deep inside,” said Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a police spokesman.

The video shows Perez laser-focused on the dueling duo, grabbing the shirt of one man with one hand, and guiding him to the ground.

Two women seen in the video were identified as a sergeant and an officer in plain clothes, who also helped de-escalate the situation.

According to the police report, the incident unfolded Thursday afternoon on Southwest 184th Street near 108th Avenue. The suspect, identified as Johnny Tran, told officers he was cut off, so he “threw a milk bottle at the victim’s face.”

He then “began to punch the victim repeatedly with a closed fist,” according to the report.

The video picks up with the victim fighting back, according to police.

Perez was in the area for the viewing of Officer Jermaine Brown, who was killed in an ATV crash last week.

When Perez saw the incident, the 28-year veteran of the department ran in to calm down what could have been a more violent situation.

“The director’s sentiments are – and he’s told us: As long as he’s wearing a uniform, he’s a police officer. And the day he doesn't have to intervene – that’s the day he knows he has to retire. Today wasn’t that day,” Zabaleta said.

Tran is facing a charge of battery.

