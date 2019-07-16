Robert is Here fights back against proposed zoning change

REDLAND, Fla. - Robert Moehling's bustling produce stand is a hallmark of the Redland community.

A sign saying "Robert is Here" has been displayed prominently outside for nearly 60 years.

Moehling said he's seen things change over time, but he's not happy about a proposed zoning change for an area located right across from his business.

"We got a notice in the mail," Moehling said.

The application was submitted by the Treo Group.

"Thirteen years ago, they changed the zoning across from Robert is Here to be low-density housing, which would be more single-family homes, and what they're trying to do now is trying to change the zoning to medium density, where they're trying to put up to 25 homes per acre," Moehling's daughter-in-law, Heather Moehling, said.

The Moehlings believe the Treo Group wants to build a complex in the area to include affordable housing units.

"I think sometimes that even affordable housing doesn't matter if the infrastructure isn't here," Heather Moehling said.

Moehling's daughter-in-law said the move would add stress to a community with already limited resources.

"You know, if you don't have the streets ready, if you don't have the public transportation, the fire, the police. Homestead Hospital is the only hospital in our community right now and it is the second-busiest ER in Miami-Dade County," she said. "You know, there's a lot of things down here that are needed before that type of growth can happen."

Robert Moehling said his neighbors have asked him whether he is going to allow the zoning change to happen.

"I said, 'It's not up to me. It's up to all of us,'" he said.

Employees at Robert is Here are gathering signatures for a petition to take to the next public hearing on the matter, which is scheduled for July 25.

The Treo Group has not yet responded to a request for comment.



