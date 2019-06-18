Rosa Maria Payá Acevedo recognized for work promoting democracy in Cuba

MIAMI - Miami-Dade County is recognizing a political activist for her work promoting democracy in Cuba.

Commissioner Esteban Bovo gave a commendation to Rosa Maria Payá Acevedo Tuesday morning in Miami.

This comes after she received the UN Watch's 2019 Morris Abram human rights award in Geneva, Switzerland last week.

Payá Acevedo is one of Cuba's leading pro-democracy activists and the daughter of the late dissident Oswaldo Payá.

For years, she's been calling for free and democratic elections in Cuba.

"I think there a lot of actions that can be taken not just by the American government, but by almost everybody -- all the democracies in the region -- in order to support human rights in Cuba," Payá Acevedo said.

Payá Acevedo is going to Colombia next week to encourage people there to put pressure on the Cuban government.

