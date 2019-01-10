School bus struck by object in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A school bus was struck by an object, possibly a pellet, Thursday afternoon in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The incident was reported in the area of Northwest 19th Avenue and 72nd Street.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Chris Thomas said three juveniles fled the scene in a purple car.

He said glass from the bus shattered during the incident, striking one student in the face.

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crew checked out the student, but did not have to take the child to a hospital, authorities said.

It's unclear from what school the bus had departed.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho took to Twitter shortly after the incident and said the school district will work with police to investigate the incident.

I am deeply disturbed by this cowardly and irresponsible attack, which could have had catastrophic consequences. We @MDCPS will work with authorities to fully investigate this despicable act. https://t.co/45xBHyBQWa — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) January 10, 2019

