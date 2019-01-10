Miami-Dade

School bus struck by object in northwest Miami-Dade

1 student struck by shattered glass, police say

By Amanda Batchelor - Senior Digital Editor

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A school bus was struck by an object, possibly a pellet, Thursday afternoon in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The incident was reported in the area of Northwest 19th Avenue and 72nd Street.

More Crime Headlines

Miami-Dade police spokesman Chris Thomas said three juveniles fled the scene in a purple car.

He said glass from the bus shattered during the incident, striking one student in the face. 

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crew checked out the student, but did not have to take the child to a hospital, authorities said. 

It's unclear from what school the bus had departed.  

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho took to Twitter shortly after the incident and said the school district will work with police to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.