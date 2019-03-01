Secret Service raids townhome in west Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Secret Service agents raided a townhouse Friday morning in west Miami-Dade County.

Local 10's cameras were there as agents walked out of the home on Southwest 42nd Terrace and 166th Court, carrying brown paper bags filled with items.

People at the home declined to comment, however neighbors said they saw several people walking out in handcuffs around 6 a.m.

Authorities have not confirmed whether any arrests were made or released any other information about the investigation.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.