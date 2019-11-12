Security guard arrested after woman's accidental shooting death

MIAMI - A security guard is facing a manslaughter charge after he accidentally shot and killed a 62-year-old woman Friday afternoon, police said.

Alejandro Cabrera-Cruz, 54, was arrested Monday and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

According to a Miami-Dade police report, Cabrera-Cruz was working as a security guard at a business on Southwest 184th Street near Southwest 110th Avenue and didn't have a holster for the gun he was given by his employer.

Police said Cabrera-Cruz was inspecting the gun "to familiarize himself with the weapon" when he accidentally fired one round into the victim's back while she was sitting at a casino-style slot machine.

Arnitryce Crawford was taken to Jackson South Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

"The defendant's gross negligence while handling the firearm caused the victim's demise," the report said.

Police said Cabrera-Cruz was "extremely emotional, apologetic and remorseful" about what had happened.

Miami-Dade County Judge Mindy Glazer set Cabrera-Cruz's bond at $25,000 and ordered him to surrender his passport. Glazer said Cabrera-Cruz must remain on house arrest upon his release and cannot own a gun or work as a security guard.

