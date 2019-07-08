Service dog, cancer medication among items stolen from home, victim says

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A South Florida woman is mourning her service dog, who she said was stolen from her southwest Miami-Dade home last week during a burglary.

Rebecca Phillips told Local 10 News she came home July 5 to find her home in the area of Southwest 257th Street and 147th Avenue had been ransacked.

Miami-Dade police confirmed the burglary was reported around 9:40 p.m.

According to Phillips, there were no signs of forced entry and she might have left the front door unlocked.

She said her home was in disarray after it was ransacked.

Phillips' dog, $1,500 in cash, two gold necklaces and her cancer medication were stolen by the thief or thieves, she said.

Phillips said she recently moved to South Florida from California and believes this was a crime of opportunity.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.