Water line breaks at Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition grounds

There is a mess Thursday night at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition's grounds.

A water line was broken at Tamiami Park at 11201 SW 24 St., in the University Park neighborhood, according to Eloise E. Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the fair.

Rodriguez said Miami-Dade County Water and Sewer Department crews were making the repairs.

"This in no way affects the patrons or operation of The Miami Youth Fair," Rodriguez wrote in an e-mail.

Miami-Dade Police Department officers were also at the scene and they reported on police scanner traffic that it was a sewage line. Authorities would not confirm at this time.

The Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition's rides opened Thursday and will run through April 7. The fair, which also includes 100 food vendors, attracts an estimated 600,000 people every year.

