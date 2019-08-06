Shark attack victim off Key Biscayne remains hospitalized in Miami

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. - A spearfisherman crawled into a charter boat bleeding without knowing a group of nurses were there ready to help, Hot Shot Charters' employee Kayle Evans said on Tuesday.

A Good Samaritan used a blue fabric to apply a tourniquet in his left arm. It was likely a life-saving move. A person who is bleeding can die from blood loss within five minutes.

A man who was shooting a video from inside Hot Shot Charters Capt. Sig Ozols' boat said, "Those men have rescued him." He focused on two fishermen in another boat while taking off with the victim.

"He kept saying shark, shark, shark," said Evans, who works with Ozols out of the Dinner Key Marina Pier 9 in Coconut Grove.

The man's wet suit was damaged. He was conscious and calmly kept his arm raised. Had he panicked, his heart would have pumped more blood. The nurses put the first-aid kit to use and Ozols called 911.

"We were there for a reason," Ozols said.

"Just by looking at the bite, you could tell ... it was mangled. It was a mess," Evans said. "I just tried to keep him awake, asked him if he needed water ... he told me to rinse him down, so I sprayed him down."

It took about 20 minutes for Ozols to get the injured man to Key Biscayne where Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were waiting to take him to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where he remained on Tuesday night.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the paramedic who treated him believed the 40-year-old diver they had picked up at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park suffered a "possible shark bite."

That same day in Volusia County, Capt. Mike Berard said there were two shark bites near the inlet of New Smyrna Beach. Berard said a shark took a bite of the left hand and wrist of a 20-year-old woman who was surfing and a shark bit a 21-year-old man's right foot.

Safety tips

freeimages.com

Unlike fishing from a boat, spearfishing is more dangerous. Here is what to do if you spot a shark that has been attracted to the blood during a dive:

Release your catch and swim quickly but smoothly

Leave the water if the shark comes closer

Don't dive alone. Sharks are less likely to attack a group of divers.

Dive back-to-back with a dive partner and rise to the surface together

If it moves to attack, fend off the shark by hitting it on the tip of its nose with a speargun or pole-spear and take advantage of the opportunity to escape.

Do not play dead. Pound the shark, claw at the eyes and gill openings.

Source: University of Florida's International Shark Attack Files

