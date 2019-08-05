Shark bite victim off Key Biscayne remains hospitalized in Miami

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. - A video shows a man, who was wearing a blue diving suit for spearfishing, was bleeding as he climbed inside a Miami charter boat on Saturday. The man nodded in the affirmative when a fisherman asked him if a shark had bit him.

Someone used a blue fabric to apply a tourniquet in his left arm before he jumped into the charter boat. It was likely a life-saving move. A person who is bleeding can die from blood loss within five minutes.

A man who was shooting the video from inside Hot Shot Charters Capt. Sig Ozols' boat said, "Those men have rescued him." He focused on two fishermen in another boat.

"A shark has bit him," the man said in Spanish.

The bleeding man's wet suit was damaged. He was conscious and calmly kept his arm raised and fist closed. Had he panicked, his heart would have pumped more blood.

The charter boat rushed the injured man to Key Biscayne where Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took him to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. He remained hospitalized on Tuesday.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the paramedic who treated him believed the 40-year-old diver they had picked up at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park suffered a "possible shark bite."

Hot Shot Charters operates out of the Dinner Key Marina Pier 9 in Coconut Grove.

In Volusia County, Capt. Mike Berard said there were two shark incidents on Saturday afternoon near the inlet of New Smyrna Beach. Berard said a shark took a bite of the left hand and wrist of a 20-year-old woman who was surfing and a shark bit a 21-year-old man's right foot.

Safety tips

freeimages.com

Unlike fishing from a boat, spearfishing is more dangerous. Here is what to do if you spot a shark that has been attracted to the blood during a dive:

Release your catch and swim quickly but smoothly

Leave the water if the shark comes closer

Don't dive alone. Sharks are less likely to attack a group of divers.

Dive back-to-back with a dive partner and rise to the surface together

If it moves to attack, fend off the shark by hitting it on the tip of its nose with a speargun or pole-spear and take advantage of the opportunity to escape.

Do not play dead. Pound the shark, claw at the eyes and gill openings.

Source: University of Florida's International Shark Attack Files

