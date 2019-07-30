Shooter of Jewish man in Miami-Dade described as dangerous, coward

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The shooter who targeted a Jewish man on his way to Minchah prayer service at the Young Israel of Greater Miami is armed and dangerous, Miami-Dade Police Department detectives said on Monday night.

Detectives described the shooter as a black male with short cropped hair, a slim build and between 20 to 25 years old. They described his getaway car as a black Chevrolet Impala with dark tinted windows that appears to be 6 to 13 years old.

According to Detective Christopher Thomas, the driver of the Impala stopped about 6:30 p.m. in front of the Young Israel of Greater Miami at 990 NE 171 St., North Miami Beach. The man stepped out of the car and opened fire, Thomas said.

According to Dr. Damon Salzman, the president of Young Israel of Greater Miami, the victim is Yosef Lifshutz, 68. He remains at the Aventura Medical Center on Monday night in stable condition, police said.

"It does not take terrorist to try and kill someone isolated and defenseless. It takes a coward. It takes someone without courage to attack an elderly defenseless man sitting in front of a place of sanctuary," Salzman wrote on Facebook. "It takes someone devoid of humanity to perform such a disgusting and repulsive action."

Authorities are working to identify potential "hate-based motivations" behind the shooting.

Miami-Dade detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooter to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

