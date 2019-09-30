At least 1 shot near I-95 on-ramp at Miami Gardens Drive

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - At least one person has been injured after an early morning shooting near Interstate 95 in northeast Miami-Dade County.

Sky 10 was above the northbound on-ramp to I-95 from Miami Gardens Drive, where at least one person was loaded into the back of an ambulance.

Miami-Dade police confirm one person was taken to Aventura Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Officers at the scene said the incident appears to have involved two vehicles headed toward I-95. A GMC sport utility vehicle was stopped in the roadway with its hazard lights on.

The northbound ramp was closed during the police investigation.

It was not immediately known what led to the shooting or if anyone else was hurt.

The Florida Highway Patrol is the lead agency investigating the shooting.

