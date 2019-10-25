Sources: Suspects knew victim in Southland Mall shooting

CUTLER BAY, Fla. - Miami-Dade Police say an altercation between four people led to one man being shot Thursday inside the Southland Mall in Cutler Bay.

Police responded to a call of shots fired in the mall around 5:04 p.m. The unidentified man was shot in the back near the Foot Action store inside the mall at 20505 South Dixie Highway.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Jackson South Medical Center.

Police are looking for three suspects possibly involved with the shooting. The men were reportedly last seen going through the west side of the mall, possibly towards the South Miami-Dade Busway.

Sources told Local 10 the victim knew the suspects and the shooting arose from an argument between them. One of the group reportedly threw a drink at another person leading to that person pulling out a gun and firing at the victim.

Employees at some stores inside of the mall, A Bags Plus Luggage, J.B. Robinson Jewelers and Sears, said their stores were on lockdown. An employee at J.B. Robinson Jewelers told Local 10 that they heard one gunshot.

The mall remains open as the investigation continues.

Stay with Local10.com and Local 10 for the latest on this breaking news story.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.