Sister of hit-and-run victim hopes surveillance footage helps catch driver

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Surveillance video captured the moment a woman was struck by a car in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Loved ones said 46-year-old Yenitza Roques was walking her dog at the Country Lane Condominiums on Northwest 67th Avenue near 169th Street.

"She was hit by one vehicle making a U-turn," said Yesenia Roques, Yenitza's sister. "And then she was hit by a second vehicle."

It happened last Thursday night, and it was all caught on camera.

"There is no humanity left in this world when someone can hit a human being and not wait for the police to arrive," Yesenia said.

In the video, a security guard is seen running over to help.

Yenitza's dog was sent airborne, hitting the pavement hard but ultimately surviving.

Police have yet to release a description of either driver.

