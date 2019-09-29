Sister of woman killed says childhood sweetheart husband pulled trigger

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A childhood love story came to a tragic end Saturday night in northwest Miami-Dade County.

Thomasina Goddard told Local 10 News that it was her sister, Shanica Harris, who was shot and killed.

The shooting happened inside a home on Northwest 23rd Avenue.

"He barricaded himself in the house and kept my sister at blood death, with my grandniece and grandnephew in the house," Goddard said.

According to Goddard, it was her sister's husband, Eddie Harris, who pulled the trigger.

She says the couple had been together since they were 15 years old.

"My sister was the sweetest girl you would've known," Goddard said. "She worked very hard for her kids and family."

Authorities received a 911 call just before 9 p.m. Saturday in regard to shots fired inside a home.

Police said once officers arrived on the scene, they were met by two men running away from the home.

Those men told officers that two children were inside, along with Shanica Harris and Eddie Harris, who had a rifle, according to police.

That led to a standoff between Eddie Harris and SWAT officers.

Eventually, the two children, ages 5 and 9, were rescued.

According to authorities, Eddie Harris shot himself and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said the children were unharmed in the incident and are currently in the care of their grandmother.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.