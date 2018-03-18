Sixth victim of FIU bridge collapse identified

SWEETWATER, Fla. - The sixth and final victim in last week's deadly FIU bridge collapse has been identified as Brandon Brownfield, his wife said Sunday.

"The coming days are going to be excruciating, as we dig deep to find the strength we need to heal," Chelsea Brownfield said in a Facebook post. "Please keep us in your prayers, as I now have to find the words and the answers to tell my girls that their Daddy is not coming home."

Brownfield, a father of three who worked in the crane industry, was driving home from work when the bridge collapsed on Thursday. Ryan Lee, a friend who created a GoFundMe.com page for the family, said Brownfield and his wife had just bought a home in Homestead.

Late Saturday, rescue crews pulled the final bodies and cars from the rubble of the 950-ton bridge.

Authorities had feared the death toll could go up as rescuers pulled away the rubble, but Miami-Dade County Police Director Juan Perez said only six people were found in the debris.

"I believe that is the final count," Perez said. "This ends with a tragedy of six. ... We are pretty confident that no one is left."

On Saturday, police identified the other five victims as Alberto Arias, 53, Navaro Brown, 37, Alexa Duran, 18, Rolando Fraga, 60, and Oswald Gonzalez, 57.

Eight people are still being treated at Kendall Regional Medical Center after being pulled from the rubble of a bridge.

The bridge, which was to connect the FIU campus with the city of Sweetwater, was set to open next year. Using modular construction methods, the main span was assembled off-site and moved into place last weekend like a piece of a puzzle to avoid closing traffic on Eighth Street.

FIU touted it as the largest pedestrian bridge in the nation to ever use the innovative method. When the bridge collapsed, the tall tower that was designed to hold the cables attached to the platform had not been installed.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.