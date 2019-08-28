Sketch released of man who tried to abduct girl, 9, in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police released a sketch Wednesday of a man they said tried to abduct a 9-year-old girl last week.
The incident occurred around 8 p.m. Thursday in the area of Southwest 10th Street and 129th Place.
According to authorities, the victim was walking home when a man pulled up alongside her in a white van and told her, "Get in the van. I'll take you home."
Police said the girl started to run away as the man tried to grab him arm.
He then drove away in a southbound direction, authorities said.
Police said the white van had a picture of pink lollipops with white swirls on its side.
Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call Detective D. Bruno or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300.
Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
