Sketch released of man who tried to abduct girl, 9, in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police released a sketch Wednesday of a man they said tried to abduct a 9-year-old girl last week.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. Thursday in the area of Southwest 10th Street and 129th Place.

According to authorities, the victim was walking home when a man pulled up alongside her in a white van and told her, "Get in the van. I'll take you home."

Police said the girl started to run away as the man tried to grab him arm.

A white van, similar to the one pictured, was driven by a man Aug. 22 during an attempted abduction in Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

He then drove away in a southbound direction, authorities said.

Police said the white van had a picture of pink lollipops with white swirls on its side.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call Detective D. Bruno or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

