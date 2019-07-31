Skimmer found inside Miami Gardens gas station pump

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Miami Gardens police have sent out a scam alert after a skimmer was found inside a pump at a gas station.

The skimmer was found at the Shell station at 840 N.W. 183rd Street. The pump that was accessed illegally has since been repaired and is operating properly.

Officials urge anyone who has been to the station to check their bank statements for any discrepancies or fraud.

Criminals usually use a large vehicle to block the view of a pump while they install the skimmer.

