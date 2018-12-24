Small plane crashes along shore of Haulover Beach

HAULOVER BEACH, Fla. - A small plane crashed Monday afternoon along the shore of Haulover Beach.

Sky 10 was above the scene just after 2 p.m. as the plane was upside down on the shore near a lifeguard stand.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the four people aboard the plane -- a flight instructor, a student and two passengers -- were not hurt in the crash.

Detective Lee Cowart, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade County Police Department, said the plane, a single engine Cessna 172N, experienced engine failure after departing from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport around 1:30 p.m. Cowart said the pilot tried to restart the plane in the air, but was force to land after that failed.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

