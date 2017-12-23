Small plane crashes into water off Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A small plane crashed into the water off Miami Beach on Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported north of Mount Sinai Medical Center, just west of the 5100 block of North Bay Road.

According to Miami Beach Fire Rescue officials, the pilot radioed that he was in trouble at 3:17 p.m.

Sky 10 was above the scene just before 3:30 p.m. as Miami-Dade police boats were near the submerged yellow plane.

Authorities said the pilot made it safely out of the plane and was treated by Ocean Rescue.

No other details were immediately released.

