Small plane makes crash landing in field at Miami Executive Airport, FAA says

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A small plane made a crash landing Monday morning in a field at Miami Executive Airport, a Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman confirmed.

The incident was reported shortly after 9:30 a.m. off Southwest 127th Street and 141st Avenue.

FAA spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said the Piper PA-28 crashed just after departing from Miami Executive Airport.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokeswoman Erika Benitez, three people -- a pilot and two passengers -- were injured during the incident.

She said one person was taken as a trauma alert to Jackson South Medical Center. Another person was also taken to a local hospital and the third victim was treated at the scene, Benitez said.

FAA records show the plane is registered to the Osorio Aviation Corporation, which is based at the airport. The address for the registered owner comes back to Global Pilot School.

Local 10 News reporter Andrew Perez stopped by the flight school after the crash, but an employee refused to speak with him about the incident.

Bergen said the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident.

