Small plane's landing gear collapses at Miami Executive Airport

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The landing gear of a small plane collapsed after landing Wednesday at Miami Executive Airport.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said the pilot was the only person on board the SeaRey single-engine plane when the gear collapsed.

A view from Sky 10 showed the plane on its belly in the middle of the tarmac on runway 9.

The plane is registered to Noble Bird LLC in Houston.

Bergen said no injuries were reported.

