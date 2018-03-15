Social media responds to FIU pedestrian bridge collapse

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE - Several people used social media to tweet out the bridge collapse on the FIU campus.

Transmission fluid (hopefully) out of this vehicle which thankfully driver appears to have been spared from this tragedy by inches via @_gabynobel @_Jorge0814 #FIUBridge @MiamiHerald @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/MCCVTctlrS — ? C a r m s ? (@carms_perez) March 15, 2018

The FIU bridge collapsing... I’m still in shock pic.twitter.com/ZNqO2z5ch6 — Megan (@meganmfernandez) March 15, 2018

The newly constructed FIU bridge just fell omg pic.twitter.com/aCbjXKq1bz

Holy shit the fiu bridge near 8th street just collapsed and pinned cars underneath pic.twitter.com/Fhfjr1Zc4n — Haley (@HaleyAndrsn) March 15, 2018

Prayers up for FIU pic.twitter.com/yUY8oHGxCE — Zoe ???????????????????????????????????????????? (@YourFavoriteZoe) March 15, 2018

Person in car with Jesus magnet survives #fiubridge collapse. Praying for everyone involved and for their loved ones in the #FIU tragedy. pic.twitter.com/0cyJnDIGRf — Paula Neal Mooney (@PAULANEALMOONEY) March 15, 2018

Sad to see the pedestrian bridge in front of our university collapsed and some lost their lives..?????? I was admiring this bridge this morning. #bridge@Fiu pic.twitter.com/nVW67fBsXF — Alok Deoraj (@Phcadeoraj) March 15, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.