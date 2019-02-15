Soldier injured in parachuting accident at Homestead Air Reserve Base out of hospital

A patient who was injured in a parachuting accident at Homestead Air Reserve Base lays on a gurney with his arms bent above his head as he arrives at Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

MIAMI - One of three U.S. Army soldiers injured earlier this week in a parachuting accident at Homestead Air Reserve Base has been released from the hospital where he was being treated.

Army spokeswoman Kelli Bland said Friday that one of the soldiers is out of the hospital, but the others remain in critical condition.

The soldiers, who are members of the U.S. Army parachute team, were injured in an early-morning jump Monday at Homestead Air Reserve Base. They were flown to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in Miami.

Their identities haven't been released.

Homestead Air Reserve Base is the winter home of the Golden Knights.

