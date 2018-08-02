Some suspected gas thieves appear in bond court a day after arrest

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A group of men suspected of stealing gasoline in Miami-Dade County are appearing in bond court Thursday.

Several of them appeared in the morning, including Michael Ibargoyen, 51, who faces several charges, such as obtaining fuel fraudulently and possessing a vehicle with an illegal fuel tank.

The judge found probable cause for the charges and set Ibargoyen's bond at $7,500 per charge.

Miami-Dade police said they seized 12 vehicles Wednesday, 10 of which were rigged to hold large amounts of gasoline.

Detectives said the group of men would use stolen credit cards to purchase the gas and then would sell it in Hialeah.

Some of the trucks were found full of flammable fuel, according to police. Authorities said the trucks are designed to look like everyday vehicles, presenting a danger to other drivers.

"These vehicles have blown up in the past," Detective Argemis Colome said. "If they're involved in a traffic accident, it could cause an enormous fire."

Detective Christopher Thomas confirmed that 13 people had been arrested Wednesday and more than 150 fraudulent credit cards were confiscated.

Some of them have already bonded out of jail.

Below is a list of the suspects arrested Wednesday:

1. Alain Gonzalez, 35

2. Carlos Gonzalez, 41

3. Carlos Luis Hernandez, 31

4. Hector Gordillo-Perez, 28

5. Jose Luis Hernandez, 45

6. Juan Miguel Nuneza-Bella, 49

7. Lazaro Gomez, 26

8. Maikel Sanchez, 31

9. Michael Ibargoyen, 51

10. Ovel Hernandez-Baquet, 33

11. Yaidel Corrales, 31

12. Yanciel Planas-Loza, 34

13. Yorgelis Almiraquiala, 37

The arrests are part of an operation that’s been going on since February -- an operation that could lead to more arrests, according to police.





