South Florida high school placed on lockdown after reports of man with gun near campus

MIAMI - Miami Central Senior High School was placed on lockdown Monday afternoon after police received reports about a man near the campus who was armed with a gun.

Sky 10 was above the school at 1781 NW 95th St. at 2 p.m. as multiple police cars were spotted outside the school.

Police said the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho later confirmed on Twitter that "a number of Liberty City area schools," as well as Miami Central and Turner Tech Senior High were on lockdown because of the police activity.

He said student dismissal at both high schools was "being temporarily held."

Current lockdown procedures in effect at a number of Liberty city area schools as well as Central and Turner Tech Senior high schools are due to police action in the surrounding areas not incidents inside schools. Student dismissal at both high schools is being temporarily held. — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) December 17, 2018

Two parents of students who attend Miami Central told Local 10 News reporter Sanela Sabovic that their children first texted them, saying there had been a fight inside the school and one person ran out of the school with a gun.

"They said there was a guy in the school with a gun. That's what he told me," one father said. "He said, 'They got the school on Code Red. It's locked down.' He just said, 'Dad, mom, I love you. I love you.' He said they got the lights off and he's on the floor."

Carvalho, however, said the incident in question did not happen on campus and a M-DCPS spokesman said the lockdowns were the result of police chasing a suspect in the area.

The lockdowns have since been lifted.

