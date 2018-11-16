South Florida man accused of helping fugitive father posts $2 million bond

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A South Florida businessman appeared in bond court Friday, a day after he was arrested on accusations that he assisted his father financially while he was on the lam as authorities sought to arrest him on murder charges.

Yaddiel Marin, 32, was being held in lieu of a $2 million bond after his arrest.

He posted $200,000 of that Thursday night, but a Miami-Dade County judge required him to post the remaining $1.8 million before he was released.

Marin was able to come up with the rest of the money Friday and will be placed on house arrest and outfitted with a GPS ankle monitor as he awaits trial.

Police said Yaddiel Marin's father, Manuel Marin, left the country in 2011 shortly after he had his wife's lover killed.

Several law enforcement agencies raided Yaddiel Marin's home in Miami Beach Thursday morning and took him into custody.

Authorities said the elder Marin, 64, who used to be a part-owner of several Presidente Supermarkets, conspired to kidnap, torture and murder his wife's secret lover, Camilo Salazar.

A boxing promoter and two mixed martial arts fighters also face charges in the killing.

Police said Manuel Marin fled the country after homicide detectives were zeroing in on him and lived on the lam in Spain for years. He was captured Aug. 14 in Spain and was extradited to South Florida, where he is awaiting trial.

"The last seven years have been difficult for the entire family," Salazar's widow, Daisy Lewis, said in a statement. "We are hopeful that justice will be served."

Police said Yaddiel Marin sent his father money while he was in hiding, and even visited him in Spain.

According to an arrest warrant, Yaddiel Marin opened a joint bank account at Bank of Ameria eight days before Salazar was killed and repeatedly used the account to send money to his father.

Authorities said Yaddiel Marin's live-in girlfriend, Karolyn Henao, gave a sworn statement to detectives and claimed that she accompanied her boyfriend to Spain to visit his father in May 2016.

Authorities said Henao claimed she didn't know Manuel Marin's address or whereabouts, but said she knew her boyfriend had regular contact with his father.

According to the warrant, Yaddiel Marin also paid his father's friend, Jaime Rojas, $7,000, plus paid for his airfare and lodging, so that Rojas could transport $9,000 in U.S. currency to his father in September 2011.

Authorities said Yaddiel Marin obtained a general power of attorney from Manuel Marin in July 2011 and signed the documentation necessary to allow for the divorce between his father and Jenny Marin to be finalized.

He also helped Jenny Marin sell the former couple's marital home in Lighthouse Point and pays her $10,000 a month in child support for her two minor children with Manuel Marin, authorities said.

According to the warrant, Yaddiel Marin has also cashed checks in his father's name relating to a business in New Jersey.

Yaddiel Marin faces a charge of being an accessory after the fact.

