South Florida rapper Kodak Black arrested on weapons, drug charges

LEWISTON, N.Y. - South Florida rapper Kodak Black was arrested Wednesday at the U.S. border in upstate New York on drug and weapons charges.

The rapper, whose real name is Bill K. Kapri, was with two other men in his vehicle trying to enter the country from Canada when they were detained. Four others were traveling in a separate car with Kodak.

During a search of the group's Cadillac Escalade, which Kodak was driving, police found marijuana on the rapper and a gun inside the vehicle.

The Glock 9mm pistol had not been declared

In the other vehicle, police found two other weapons and more marijuana in the trunk.

Kodak Black was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of marijuana. Stetson President and Madarrow Smith were also arrested on weapons charges.

Jeantony Saintmelus, the driver of the other car, was arrested.

Kodak is no stranger to legal issues as he was most recently released from jail last August after being convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana.

Black was remanded to county jail. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.



