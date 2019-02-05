South Florida rapper says he was barred from his condo because he is black

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. - A South Florida rapper is suing the owners of a Sunny Isles Beach condo association, accusing them of barring him from his unit and harassing him because he is black.

Teiron Robinson, whose stage name is Ice Billion Berg, rented a unit at the Ocean View Condominium in the 19300 block of Collins Avenue in January.

"I paid first, last, security and all association fees. I passed the background check," Robinson said.

After moving in Jan. 10, the 29-year-old Miami rapper said two weeks later, he returned home to find two security guards inside his condo.

"They just came and while I was taking a shower, they said, 'You don't really supposed to belong in here, and if you don't leave right now, I'm going to have to threaten you with trepassing.'"

Robinson's attorney, Zedrick Barber, said his client "presented every document that could possibly prove the legitimacy of his presence and lawful possession of the property. None of it mattered."

Robinson said he left and eventually had to called Sunny Isles Beach police to get back into his unit several days later. The condominium board had changed the locks while he was gone, Robinson said.

He is currently living in the building again, but he does not feel comfortable living there anymore.

The Ocean View Condominium association declined to comment.

Robinson said he wants to know why it happened.

"Perhaps, this is because he's young, black and wears his hair (in dreadlocks) in a building where most residents don't look like him," Barber said.

Robinson said the building's management never explained why he was barred from his unit.

"There was no loud music. There was no type of altercation. It was nothing. It was totally, I feel like, discrimination," Robinson said.

