South Florida swim instructor accused of molesting 2 more girls

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A South Florida swim instructor is facing two more counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child under the age of 12 after two 7-year-old girls and their mothers came forward with more accusations against the man.

According to his arrest reports, the victims told their mothers that Daniel Diaz-Mejia, 20, of Cutler Bay, placed his hand under their bathing suits and touched their vaginas during swimming lessons at the Helen Sands community pool at 16350 SW 280th St.

Diaz-Mejia was initially arrested July 16 on suspicion of doing the same thing to two 9-year-old girls at the same pool.

Authorities said he admitted to those allegations after being taken into custody.

He is also accused of molesting an 8-year-old girl during swimming lessons at the pool.

Diaz-Mejia is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond. He is expected to appear in court Friday.



