South Florida woman accused of threatening Columbine students

SURFSIDE, Fla. - Authorities said Tuesday they are looking for an 18-year-old Surfside woman suspected of making threats against Columbine High School, just days before the 20th anniversary of a mass shooting that killed 13 people.

The information prompted a lockdown at the high school and several others outside Denver. All students were safe, school officials said.

Sol Pais traveled to Colorado on Monday night and made threats against the schools, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the FBI said. Officials didn't provide further details about the threats.

Neighbors in Surfside confirmed Pais lived in the area and attended Miami Beach High School. Authorities have not officially confirmed that she is a Surfside resident.

Officials with several law enforcement agencies were seen outside Pais' home Tuesday evening. Local 10's Janine Stanwood spoke with a man who said he was Pais father at the home. He said he was in disbelief about the charges and encouraged his daughter to return home.

Pais was last seen in the foothills west of Denver, was considered armed and extremely dangerous and should not be approached.

The @FBIDenver & JCSO are asking for the public’s help regarding a potential credible threat. Last night Sol Pais traveled to Colorado & made threats. She is armed & considered to be extremely dangerous 1/3 pic.twitter.com/2x5iwddsMp — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) April 16, 2019

The doors were locked at Columbine and more than 20 other schools in the Denver area as the sheriff's office said it was investigating threats against schools related to an FBI investigation.

Students left classes on time, but after-school activities were canceled at Columbine in Littleton, Colorado.

Teenage gunmen attacked Columbine on April 20, 1999, killing 12 classmates and a teacher.

