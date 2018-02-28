Southwest Miami-Dade charter school put on lockdown after threats

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Southwest Miami-Dade preparatory school was briefly put on lockdown Tuesday after someone made threats against the school, the Miami-Dade County Police Department said.

Police said that several people at Palm Glades Preparatory Academy received threatening messages around 2:15 p.m. The school was placed on lock down and police were alerted.

Officers searched the charter school several times, but they did not find any guns or explosives, police said.

After the search, school officials decided to send students home for the day.

The school in the 22600 block of Southwest 112 Avenue has students in sixth through 12th grades.

South Florida schools have seen an uptick in threats since the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14.

Most of the threats have not been serious.

On Tuesday, however, a teenager in Pompano Beach was detained after Broward County Sheriff's Office deputies said he threatened to kill students with a pipe bomb. Deputies said they found several weapons and a pipe bomb inside his home.

Deputies said the teenager made the threats while playing an online video game.

