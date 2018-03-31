Stabbing outside Youfit Health Clubs was in self-defense after threat, attorney says

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - After stabbing a man and fleeing in a blue BMW, Carlos Delgado surrendered to Miami-Dade police officers Friday, according to his attorney.

Delgado, 24, is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge. He is also being accused of retaliating against a witness.

His attorney, Aubrey Webb, said Delgado said he was defending himself from a man who had threatened to shoot him.

Webb said Delgado and his ex-girlfriend are both regulars at the Youfit Health Clubs location on Coral Way.

"She was there with her new boyfriend and some words were exchanged inside the gym," Webb said.

Webb said Delgado told him the man threatened to shoot him outside and he was in fear for his life when he stabbed the victim in the parking lot.

"When he was inside the gym, her new boyfriend was provoking him," Webb said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue found the man injured and took him to Kendall Regional Hospital, where Miami-Dade police officers said he remained Friday. Neither the victim nor the woman at the center of the romantic conflict were available for comment.

Delgado, who is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, fled before Miami-Dade police officers arrived. Relatives of Delgado's ex-girlfriend claim his jealousy was what prompted the argument, but Delgado's attorney refutes this.

"He did not follow her there or stalk her there," Webb said. "He was there at the gym because he normally works out there."

