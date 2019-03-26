Stalker lurks outside victim's home wielding machete, gun, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Hialeah man was arrested Monday after police said he stalked a childhood friend, hiding outside the victim's home wielding a gun and machete.

Michael Sanchez, 19, of Hialeah, faces charges of aggravated assault, aggravated stalking and improper exhibition of a weapon.

According to the arrest report, the victim Jonathan Ormaza called police around 2 p.m. Monday when he and his family saw Sanchez hiding in their bushes as they drove away from their home. Sanchez then got out of the bush and began walking toward Ormaza's car with a machete in one hand and gun in the other.

Ormaza told police he sped away as Sanchez pointed the gun at his car.

Ormaza contacted police again around 7 p.m. after a neighbor spotted Sanchez hiding near Ormaza's car. By the time officers arrived, Sanchez had smashed the windows of three vehicles in Ormaza's driveway, the report said.

Sanchez fled from the home, but repeatedly called Ormaza and sent him a text message, the report said.

"Ima give u a day to cop a weapon. Gotchu my G," Sanchez wrote to Ormaza, according to the report.

The arrest report did not disclose why Sanchez was threatening Ormaza.

Sanchez is currently being held on $13,500 bond at Miami-Dade County's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

