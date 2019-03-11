State corrections officer arrested on DUI charges in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A state corrections officer was arrested over the weekend on DUI charges, authorities confirmed.

Miya Bell also faces charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with and without violence and child abuse.

According to an arrest report, Miami-Dade police were called to Larry and Penny Thompson Park Saturday in reference to a gray Nissan Rogue driving recklessly in the area of Southwest 184th Street and 127th Avenue and crashing into things.

Miami-Dade police said Bell was eventually pulled over on Southwest 137th Avenue and 160th Street.

The responding officer noticed that Bell failed to keep her SUV in a single lane and made several lane changes without signaling, nearly causing an accident, authorities said.

"The defendant appeared to be driving confused and lost, as she was not driving in a prudent/safe manner," the arrest report stated.

The responding officer said he smelled the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on Bell's breath as she spoke and saw Bell's 6-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son sleeping in the back seat of her vehicle.

Police said the officer asked Bell where she was coming from and she replied with slurred speech, "The club."

According to the arrest report, Bell refused to submit to a field sobriety test and fought with officers as they tried to take her into custody.

Police said Bell refused to walk toward a patrol car, wrapped her leg around an officer's leg to stop walking and putting her foot up on the patrol car to resist getting inside.

Authorities said Bell also bit an officer on his right forearm, tearing through his flesh, and head-butted another officer in his nose.

Police said Bell then tried to repeatedly kick the same officer.

According to the arrest report, another officer was bit in the thigh before Bell was placed in leg restraints and secured in the back seat of the patrol car.

The officers were treated for their injuries at the University of Miami Hospital.

Police said the Florida Department of Children and Families was notified, although Bell's children were not physically harmed during the ordeal.

Bell remains at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.



