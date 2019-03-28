'Stopwatch Bandit' targets 2 banks in Miami-Dade County, FBI says

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man dubbed the "Stopwatch Bandit" by FBI agents targeted two banks Thursday morning in Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

The first robbery was reported just before 9:30 a.m. at a TD Bank branch at 16200 NW 57th Ave. in Miami Lakes.

The second robbery was reported around 10:15 a.m. at a Chase Bank branch at 175 NW 199th St.

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said the man, who was wearing an Adidas hoodie, demanded money from bank employees in each incident and showed them a stopwatch app on his cellphone that appeared to be counting down.

A robber is seen outside and inside a TD Bank branch in Miami Lakes on March 28, 2019.

Customers were inside both banks at the time of the robberies, but no one was injured, Marshall said.

Marshall would not disclose whether any cash was taken.

Anyone with information about the bank robber's identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



