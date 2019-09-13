Student, 7, accused of falsely reporting shooter on campus at Miami-Dade school

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 7-year-old student is accused of calling 911 Friday morning to falsely report that a shooter was on campus at BridgePrep Academy Village Green in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

A Code Red was issued at the school at 13300 SW 120th St. before authorities determined the report was a hoax.

Police told Local 10 News reporter Saira Anwer that officers located the child who made the call and notified the student's parents.

No other details were immediately released.

