Student accused of bringing knife to Miami Edison Senior High School

MIAMI - A student was arrested Friday morning after bringing a knife to Miami Edison Senior High School, school officials said.
Sky 10 was above the school at 6161 NW Fifth Court shortly before 11 a.m. as a police car was parked outside the main entrance.
A Miami-Dade County School Board representative said the student showed the knife to a group of students at the school and school administrators immediately took it away.
No one was injured.
It's unclear whether the knife was used in a threatening manner.
The student's age and identity were not immediately released.
