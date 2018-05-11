Student accused of bringing knife to Miami Edison Senior High School

MIAMI - A student was arrested Friday morning after bringing a knife to Miami Edison Senior High School, school officials said.

Sky 10 was above the school at 6161 NW Fifth Court shortly before 11 a.m. as a police car was parked outside the main entrance.

A Miami-Dade County School Board representative said the student showed the knife to a group of students at the school and school administrators immediately took it away.

No one was injured.

It's unclear whether the knife was used in a threatening manner.

The student's age and identity were not immediately released.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.