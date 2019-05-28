Student accused of bringing small knife to Riverside Elementary School

MIAMI - A student is facing disciplinary action after bringing a small knife to Riverside Elementary School in Miami, school officials confirmed Tuesday.

According to officials, another student reported seeing the knife in the child's backpack and reported it to school administrators.

Officials said the knife was confiscated and the student was picked up by his parents.

No threat was made by the child, officials said.

The boy will be disciplined in accordance with the Miami-Dade County Public Schools Code of Conduct.

School officials did not disclose the student's age or grade level.



