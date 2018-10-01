Student arrested after unloaded gun found at Miami-Dade high school

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A student was arrested last week after bringing an unloaded gun to his school, Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokeswoman Jackie Calzadilla confirmed Monday.

The incident occurred Friday at Southwest Miami Senior High School, located at 8855 SW 50th Terrace.

According to Calzadilla, Miami-Dade Schools Police was contacted following a tip from an alert student.

She said police searched the student in question and found an unloaded gun in the student's backpack.

The student was arrested and there was no disruption to the remainder of the school day, Calzadilla said.

"We continue to commend those who speak up and encourage others to come forward to help keep our schools safe," Calzadilla said in a statement.

The teen's identity was not immediately released.

Students who spoke to Local 10 News Monday said they had just heard about the incident and that the school day was operating as normal.

District officials said parents were notified about the incident through its phone messaging system.

