Students accused of threatening Miami Springs schools over social media

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. - Two students were arrested Friday after police said they made threats against Miami Springs Middle School over social media.

Miami-Dade Schools police said the students, ages 13 and 14, confessed to making the threats.

Both students, who will be charged a juveniles, are accused of disrupting a school function and making written threats to kill or do bodily injury. The school district police department worked with the Miami-Dade Police Department Homeland Security Bureau and the United States Secret Service Miami Electronic Crimes Task Force to gather evidence.

The school was placed on lockdown after the threats were published on Instagram on Monday. Some students stayed on home on Tuesday as precaution.

"All of Miami Springs Middle School kids are gonna die when I shoot up the school!" one post read.

"I hope you all don't come to springs tomorrow because this is finna be hella fun," another post stated.

Schools across South Florida have seen an uptick in threats after the Parkland school shooting. This fall, multiple students in Pembroke Pines were arrested after they were accused of making threats against schools.

