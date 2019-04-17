Surfside woman accused of making Colombine threats found dead in Colorado

SURFSIDE, Fla. - An 18-year-old South Florida woman suspected of making threats against Columbine High School was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday.

The FBI confirmed the body of Sol Pais was found at a campsite in Mount Evans, which is operated by the National Forest Service. KMGH reports the weapon was a shotgun purchased in Colorado.

Pais was accused of making threats just days before the 20th anniversary of a mass shooting that killed 13 people.

The information prompted a lockdown at the high school and several others outside Denver. All students were safe, school officials said.

Sol Pais traveled to Colorado on Monday night and made threats against the schools, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the FBI said. The FBI in Denver won't say what types of threats she allegedly made, but that she was "infatuated" with Columbine.

An unidentified FBI Miami agent answered the door Tuesday afternoon, but would not disclose details of the visit.

"So we're in the middle of an interview, so we're just kind of dealing with the family right now," he said.

Tuesday night, a man who identified himself as Pais' father, told news crews through the front door that he last saw Pais on Sunday. He said the ordeal has "been a nightmare."

Pais' next-door neighbors said they're shocked.

"Last night, I saw two police cruisers parked there," neighbor Joe Bilstein said. "This morning, there were two empty -- no police officers there."

Bilstein's wife, Patricia, said she worked at Bay Harbor Elementary and Middle School where Pais was a student.

"She always was keeping to herself. She never [got] in trouble," she said.

Another neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said her children attended Miami Beach High School with Pais.

Authorities said Pais was last seen in the foothills west of Denver, was considered armed and extremely dangerous and should not be approached.

The @FBIDenver & JCSO are asking for the public’s help regarding a potential credible threat. Last night Sol Pais traveled to Colorado & made threats. She is armed & considered to be extremely dangerous 1/3 pic.twitter.com/2x5iwddsMp — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) April 16, 2019

The doors were locked at Columbine and more than 20 other schools in the Denver area as the sheriff's office said it was investigating threats against schools related to an FBI investigation.

Students left classes on time, but after-school activities were canceled at Columbine in Littleton, Colorado.

Teenage gunmen attacked Columbine on April 20, 1999, killing 12 classmates and a teacher.

