Surveillance video captures fatal crash in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Surveillance cameras captured a deadly crash in Miami Gardens that one of the victim's family members think could have been avoided.

According to police, two suspects in a stolen rental car ran a stop and barreled into the side of another car Sunday night.

"The crash was so hard I felt the vibrations. We were up and out," one woman who lives nearby said.

The crash happened off Northwest 175th Street and 39th Avenue.

Miami Gardens police said the driver of a white car that was reported stolen was trying to get away from officers, but it's unclear if police were actually chasing him at the time of the crash.

"When the accident happened, 10 to 15 seconds later, there's a patrol car pulling up. You can see that in the surveillance video. It's a patrol car pulling up with their lights on," Tiara Jones said.

Jones' father was one of the two victims hit inside the vehicle that was T-boned.

Terian Lightbourn was killed in the crash, along with his longtime friend.

His family is concerned police escalated the situation by chasing the suspects through the neighborhood and wants answers from detectives.

"It could have been avoided. It wouldn't be this situation right now," one man said.

Police said they're still investigating circumstances surrounding the fatal crash and that the two suspects in the other car were taken to the hospital and may face charges.

Officers said they had been called to the area regarding a stolen rental car when they eventually spotted it.

They said the driver quickly took off and police briefly lost track of it.

Authorities are unsure whether any officers were chasing the car or if the driver decided to speed off on his own.

