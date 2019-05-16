Surveillance video captures fatal hit-and-run crash in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police released surveillance video Thursday that captured a fatal hit-and-run crash last week in northwest Miami-Dade.

Police said the victim, Jose L. Hernandez-Garcia, 58, was struck by a vehicle shortly after 11 p.m. May 9 in the area of Northwest 173rd Drive and 47th Avenue.

According to authorities, the driver fled the scene without rendering aid or calling 911. The vehicle is believed to have damage to the front and/or side.

Police officers handed out fliers near the scene of the crime on Thursday in hopes that someone had additional information that could lead them to the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Childers at 305-471-2425. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



