Surveillance video captures man being shot, killed outside Miami Gardens store

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Surveillance video obtained Monday by Local 10 News shows the moment a man was fatally shot Sunday while standing outside a Family Dollar store in Miami Gardens.

The video shows the victim walking up to the store on Miami Gardens Drive and Northwest 17th Avenue.

Within seconds another man, wearing what appears to be a gray hoodie, walks up to the victim.

The two briefly exchange words before the gunman suddenly opens fire.

Miami Gardens police identified the victim as 25-year-old Eric Scott.

"He don't really do anything to nobody from since the days I've been seeing him," one woman told Local 10 News.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said she would frequently talk to Scott, known more commonly by the nickname Loose.

"I told him that I was going to see him tomorrow or something like that. I didn't expect this to happen," she said.

Detectives continue to try to determine a possible motive. The woman said Scott was convinced someone was looking for him, but never said who.

"Earlier this morning, he told me someone was following him," she said Sunday evening.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



