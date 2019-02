MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police have arrested a 19-year-old suspect accused of making a social media threat against William H. Turner Technical Arts High School.

Miami-Dade County school police Chief Edwin Lopez announced Monday that an arrest has been made. He said the suspect was not a student at the school.

The Miami-Dade Police Department assisted school police in making the arrest.

No other information was immediately available.



