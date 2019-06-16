Suspect arrested after stabbing in northwest Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was stabbed and a suspect was taken into custody Saturday in northwest Miami-Dade County, police said.

The stabbing occurred in the 9300 block of Northwest 30th Court.

Miami-Dade police Detective Lee Cowart said officers arrived and found a man suffering wounds "from what appeared to be" a straight-edged weapon.

The victim was taken to an area hospital.

A suspect fled the scene but was taken into custody after crashing a vehicle a short distance away, Cowart said.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.