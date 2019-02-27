Suspect arrested in connection with home invasion in Miami Lakes

Eglys Robert Fuentes-Ramirez, 41, is accused of posing as an FBI agent during a home invasion robbery in Miami Lakes.

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. - One man has been arrested and another is at large following a home invasion robbery in Miami Lakes, authorities said.

Eglys Robert Fuentes-Ramirez, 41, was taken into custody Tuesday on charges of home invasion robbery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, falsely impersonating an officer in the commission of a felony and burglary with assault or battery.

According to police, the robbery occurred around noon Jan. 30 at a home in the 15000 block of Northwest 87th Court in Miami Lakes.

"I haven't been the same since. I've bitten my nails all the way to the end," homeowner Anthony Garcia said.

Authorities said Fuentes-Ramirez and another man pulled up to the home in a Chevrolet Silverado, which had a covered tag.

Police said the homeowner was not at the house; however, a housekeeper and a construction worker were inside when the robbers knocked on the front door.

The construction worker answered the door and saw that one of the thieves was wearing a bulletproof vest with the letters "FBI" on it, authorities said.

Police said he and the housekeeper were taken to a bathroom and told to stay inside.

Both victims left the bathroom a short time later and discovered that the fake FBI agents had left the home.

"They were scared," Garcia said. "They were scared like anyone would be if you were forced against your will into a bathroom."

Detectives said the thieves left with duffel bags containing about $30,000 worth of jewelry and sports memorabilia.

The victims were not injured.

"I was super devastated because I feel violated, like my home's been violated," Garcia said.

Anyone with further information about the home invasion is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.