Suspect faces 10 counts of attempted murder after shootout with police

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A suspect arrested after a shootout with police Tuesday night faces 10 counts of attempted second-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

Aramis Khosravi, 32, is accused of shooting at Miami-Dade police officers who entered his home on Southwest 89th Terrace after multiple reports of shots being fired.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers knocked on the front door multiple times, but nobody answered. As they walked around to the backyard, they found multiple shell casings from a high-powered rifle.

As officers forced their way inside the home, Khosravi fired multiple shots in their direction, police said.

After the officers retreated and took cover, Khosravi moved to the front of the house and fired more shots through the windows and door, in the direction of 10 officers gathered outside, police said.

Officers returned gunfire, but neither Khosravi nor the officers were shot, police said.

Aramis Khosravi faces 10 counts of attempted second-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

Three officers suffered minor injuries from the debris, and one of them injured his ankle from the shrapnel.

Khosravi later called 911 and admitted to shooting at the officers "because they shot at him," police said.

Eventually, Khosravi surrendered to police without incident. He was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.